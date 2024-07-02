Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal performed a sold-out show in Nebraska over the weekend as “DJ Diesel,” but many fans who had tickets to the show were unable to catch the performance because the venue oversold tickets.

The DJ gig kicked-off at The Royal Grove in Lincoln on June 29 at 11 p.m., however, the night of the show, fans were waiting in a line that wrapped around the building. Ticketholders who spend hundreds of dollars on tickets were unable to gain entry into the venue until others inside left and made more room. There was reportedly 1900 ticketholders present at the 1200 capacity venue.

One attendee told 1011 Now KOLN that ticketholders were stuck waiting outside during the entire one-hour show.

“There was probably around 200 people outside still when I was trying to get in around midnight,” the attendee, who asked not be named, told the publication. “If I pay for a concert at Pinnacle, or the CHI or Bourbon, I know I’m getting in there because I have my ticket. This feels more like a lottery system where you might get in, you might not.”

Another attendee,Yahir Bernal, told 1011 Now that “we saw Shaq for I would say not much more than 15 minutes.”

“So we got in really, really late, and we showed up at 9:30,” Bernal said.

Others took to social media to share their frustrations and demand refunds:

The Royal Grove’s website states that requests for refunds are not accommodated for any reason, including “venue capacity issues.” Additionally, the site notes that the purchase of a ticket does not guarantee entrance to the show.

In a public statement, The Royal Grove apologized, noting that they are working to address these concerns at future events.

“We sincerely apologize for the issues many of you encountered, such as long wait times and uncomfortable conditions within the venue,” The Royal Grove said. “As this was our first event of this scale, we have gained valuable insights and are committed to making improvements.”

The venue also posted a google form that allows attendees to share their experience. Guests are also encouraged to reach out to [email protected].