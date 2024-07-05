Tony Award-nominee Jeannette Bayardelle has joined the cast of “& Juliet” at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. She takes over the role of Angélique from Charity Angél Dawson who is temporarily on a leave of absence.

Bayardelle’s Broadway credit includes her starring in the Bob Dylan musical “Girl From The North Country,” “The Color Purple,” and the revival of the celebrated “Hair” musical. She received a Tony nomination for her portrayal of Mrs. Neilson in 2022.

“& Juliet” has achieved a distinct success both overseas and across the nation in years since its first premiere in London in 2019. Earning nine Olivier nominations and winning three of them, musical was transferred to Broadway in 2022 after its West End triumph. Once 2023’s Tony nominations in 26 competitive categories were announced, “& Juliet” was in the list with nine nominations, including Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical, along with “New York, New York,” and “Shucked.”

“& Juliet” delves into a “what if?” scenario where Juliet does not die at the end of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” The fun show has an iconic playlist of songs from Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and many more. It features a book by David West Read and a direction by Luke Sheppard.

The Broadway cast of the musical currently consists of Maya Boyd as Juliet, Olivier Award-winner David Bedella as Lance, Tony Award-nominee Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Austin Scott as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo, and Philippe Arroyo as Francois.

In addition to its ongoing Broadway run, “& Juliet” is set to embark on a North American tour this fall, stopping in more than 65 cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, D.C, Charlotte, NC, and more. It kicks off September 22 at The Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland.

According to Playbill, the Main Stem production has grossed more than $93,000,000 and welcomed more than 650,000 audience members to date.

See the ticket purchasing options for “& Juliet” show on Broadway below:

