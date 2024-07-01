Nashville’s music scene has a new, high-tech addition: a permanent hologram of Jon Bon Jovi at the newly opened JBJ’s Nashville.

The innovative hologram, installed by Proto Inc. in collaboration with the venue and Big Plan Holdings, features Jon Bon Jovi in 4K resolution, marking the first time a Proto hologram unit has been permanently installed in a bar or music venue. More members of the band are expected to be installed later this year.

“I’m thrilled to see Jon Bon Jovi integrating Proto Hologram technology into JBJs Nashville. Our technology transforms live performances into a ‘Runaway’ experience, allowing artists like Jon Bon Jovi to connect with their audiences in a way that’s never been possible before,” David Nussbaum, founder of Proto Hologram, expressed. “It’s an honor to be part of such an innovative project, and I can’t wait for fans to experience the magic firsthand.”

Additionally, JBJ’s Nashville will be able to beam in surprise guests as live holograms, making it seem as if they are performing in person.

Matthew Bongiovi of Bon Jovi Management shared, “This innovative addition of the Proto Hologram of Jon at JBJ’s exemplifies the commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences here on Broadway.”

A Proto hologram of Jon Bon Jovi was previously used in January during the MusiCares Person of the Year event at Grammy weekend in Los Angeles. Other notable artists who have used Proto technology include Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, Elton John and Olivia Rodrigo.

Josh Joseph, founder/CEO of Big Plan Holdings, added, “The enthusiastic response online to Jon’s Proto hologram highlights the excitement for what we bring to the table. JBJ’s Nashville is positioning itself as a leader in groundbreaking live events.”