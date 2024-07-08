LeBron James has re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ensuring that he will play alongside his son, Bronny James. The two are poised to become the first father-son pair to play together in the NBA.

LeBron agreed to a two-year, $104 million extension with the Lakers, a deal confirmed by The Athletic on Wednesday morning.

This announcement follows closely on the heels of Bronny being the 55th overall pick in last week’s NBA Draft and signing a four-year contract worth approximately $8 million. Bronny’s deal includes a team option for the fourth season. The Lakers also signed 2024 draft selection Dalton Knecht, the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

LeBron’s contract is structured as a “one-plus-one” deal, which includes a player option for the second year. This structure provides LeBron the freedom to assess his career on a year-to-year basis as he nears his 40th birthday in December.

ESPN reported that discussions are ongoing between Rich Paul, the agent representing both LeBron and Bronny and the Lakers. These talks include the possibility of LeBron taking a $1 million pay cut from the maximum contract value. This concession would help the Lakers remain below the newly imposed second apron, a salary cap threshold that limits a team’s roster-building capabilities.

At last Tuesday’s Lakers’ introductory press conference, Bronny addressed the unique pressures of joining the NBA alongside his father.

“It’s for sure amplified the amount of pressure,” Bronny acknowledged. “I’ve already seen it in (social) media and on the internet and stuff talking about (how) I might not deserve an opportunity. But I’ve been dealing with stuff like this for my whole life. It’s nothing different. It’s more amplified for sure, but I can get through it.”