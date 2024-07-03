First Direct Arena, one of England’s biggest indoor venues, announced a move from Ticketmaster to AXS as its new ticketing partner.

The venue said the switch to AXS marks a “step towards enhancing ticketing experiences for all customers” with a user-friendly platform designed for a smoother ticket-buying process. AXS aims to prevent fraud with safe and secure access to events with the AXS Mobile ID digital entry system. Additionally, fans will have access to resale tickets for a fair price via AXS Official Resale.

First Direct Arena’s general manager Martin McInulty noted in a press release that “this collaboration will not only benefit our audience greatly, but also strengthens the cultural landscape of Leeds, ensuring that world-class entertainment continues to thrive in our city.”

“AXS’s easy-to-use platform will make buying tickets a breeze for our fans, so we look forward to partnering with them on the exciting calendar of events we have coming up,” McInulty said.

AXS UK managing director Chris Lipscomb said that the partnership “reflects our long-standing commitment to provide the best consumer ticketing experiences, but also allows us to continue revolutionising the ticketing industry alongside powerhouse ASM Global.”

“With a history of delivering top-level shows and incredible new talent, we’re excited to help bring even more special moments to these venues across the UK,” Lipscomb said.

AXS recently signed ticketing partnerships with three other venues: York Barbican, Connexin Live Hull, and Whitley Bay Playhouse. Additionally, AXS inked a partnership with ASM Global, which operates First Direct Arena. It also recently announced a long-term partnership with NEC Group.