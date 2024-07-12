Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful is scheduled to return this September with A Big Beautiful Block Party. The event will take place over two days — September 27 to 28 — and is set to feature headliners Justice, LCD Soundsystem, Peggy Gou and Jamie xx.

Other artists set to perform include Jungle, James Blake, Thundercat, Toro y Moi, BadBadNotGood, Neil Frances, LP Giobbi, Empress Of, John Talabot, and Fifi.

The Life is Beautiful 2024 concert will convert Downtown Las Vegas into an expansive dance floor and offer uninterrupted musical experience from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. each day. The idea behind this is to ensure festival goers can enjoy each performance without the worry of overlapping sets.

The organizers of Life is Beautiful have emphasized that this year’s block party is not a replacement for the long-standing festival, which has been temporarily paused for 2024. They assured fans that they are working to create a new festival experience.

“We are hard at work reimagining and evolving the festival experience for the sake of you, the fans, and the incredible community that surrounds us,” festival organizers said. “For now, it gives us the opportunity to continue the annual tradition of gathering in Downtown Las Vegas to uplift one another, to express ourselves, and to connect. In time, the two will coexist.”

Additional details, including daily lineups and food and beverage options, will be announced at a later date. Festival goers can purchase their tickets to A Big Beautiful Block Party by visiting one of the links below:

The Life is Beautiful Block Party Tickets

