LCD Soundsystem announced an eight-date residency in Los Angeles this fall. The residency will be split between two venues, the Shrine Expo Hall and the Hollywood Palladium, offering fans the chance to experience the band’s performances in two historic settings.

The LA run is set to kick off on October 31 with four consecutive nights at the Shrine Expo Hall. Following these initial shows, the band will take a short break before continuing their residency at the Hollywood Palladium from November 7 through 10.

An artist presale is set to begin on Wednesday, June 5, and fans can register for it to get early access to tickets. The general on-sale will start on Friday, June 7, with tickets available via AXS for the Shrine Expo Hall dates and Ticketmaster for the Hollywood Palladium shows.

This announcement comes as part of LCD Soundsystem’s broader 2024 tour, which will see the band spending the summer touring across the UK and Europe before heading to the West Coast.

The band’s last album, American Dream, was released in 2017 and received widespread acclaim, topping the Billboard 200 chart and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album. More recently, the band contributed an original song, “New Body Rhumba,” to Noah Baumbach’s film “White Noise” in 2022.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and LA residency dates can be found below:

LCD Soundsystem Tickets

LCD Soundsystem tickets at MEGAseats

LCD Soundsystem tickets at lcdsoundsystem.com

LCD Soundsystem tickets at StubHub

LCD Soundsystem tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

LCD Soundsystem tickets at Vivid Seats

LCD Soundsystem Residency Dates

10/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium