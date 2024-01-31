LCD Soundsystem announced their North American trek, labelled as “Kinda Tour,” for this spring. The newly-confirmed 12 shows will cross over five cities across North America in addition to the previously scheduled Mexico performances.

The “Kinda Tour” 2024 kicks-off on March 21 with a pair of shows in Guadalajara, Mexico ahead of the band’s Mexico City performance on March 24 at Ceremonia Festival which was revealed before. The North American trek will then make stops in Salt Lake City, UT; Bend, Oregon; Seattle, WA; and Minneapolis, MN before concluding with four successive shows from May 24 through 27 at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago.

The rockers’ North American run will be followed by six European gigs in Ireland, Netherlands, France, England and Portugal, including fests Down the Rabbit Hole in the Netherlands and the All Points East Festival in London.

The Brooklyn-based band, led by James Murphy ,was formed in 2002, gaining attention with their capability at fusing rock, dance, and indie genres. Over the years, they dropped hits like “Daft Punk Is Playing at My House” and “Tribulations” from their 2005 self-titled album, followed by “I Can Change” and “Pow Pow” from 2010’s This Is Happening. Their latest record, American Dream, arrived in 2017. The LP was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, and the single “Tonite” won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

In March 2022, Murphy shared his opinion about the possible future plans for live performances via a social media post while referring the big tours’ adverse effects to the creative process as well as recording schedules: “You invest so much time, energy, and cost into ‘getting ready’ [for a tour] that you wind up touring for ages just to make it worthwhile… Then you need a big break again. Then you are reluctant to start all over again. It’s a cycle.”

Murphy’s past statement may well still explain why they keep the upcoming tour schedule brief. LCD Soundsystem played mini residencies and shows in the U.S. and U.K., as well as festivals within the nation for two years. They also wrapped 2023 with a series of concerts in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens this past November and December.

Tickets for the ‘Kinda Tour’ will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, February 2, and fans can register for tickets on the band’s website. They can also visit secondary marketplaces like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See the full schedule below:

LCD Soundsystem 2024 Tour Dates

03-21 Guadalajara, Mexico – Teatro Estudio Guanamor

03-22 Guadalajara, Mexico – Teatro Estudio Guanamor

03-24 Mexico City, Mexico – Ceremonia Festival 2024

05-12 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

05-14 Bend, Oregon – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

05-16 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

05-17 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

05-18 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

05-19 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

05-22 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

05-24 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

05-25 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

05-26 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

05-27 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

06-26 Dublin, Ireland – Malahide Castle

07-05 Ewijk, Netherlands – Down the Rabbit Hole

07-06 Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France – Festival Beauregard

08-23 London, England – All Points East Festival

08-25 Paris, France – Rock en Seine

08-30 Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Kalorama