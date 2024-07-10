Luke Combs is getting ready to perform at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, Washington, with back-to-back shows on October 4 and 5. The performances are set to feature special guests Parker McCollum, Wyatt Flores, and Ray Fulcher. The announcement comes after releasing his newest album, Fathers & Sons.
The Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old tour began in April and has become one of the top-grossing tours in 2024. Combs is slated to perform at the INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway on July 13, followed by a performance at Country Thunder Saskatchewan on July 14.
The “Beautiful Crazy” singer will then resume his tour on July 19 with two shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He is also scheduled to make stops in Cincinnati, Houston, and Quincy before his final show on October 20 in Kissimmee at Country Thunder Florida.
Tickets for the new shows will be available to the general public on Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. Members of Combs’ official fan club will have exclusive access to a presale beginning July 10 at 10 a.m. PT, with an additional presale starting at noon the same day.
A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour Dates
July 13 — Newton, IA — INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway
July 14 — Craven, Saskatchewan — Country Thunder Saskatchewan
July 19 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
July 20 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
July 26 —Landover, MD — Commanders Stadium
July 27 —Landover, MD — Commanders Stadium
Aug. 2 — Cincinnati, OH — Paycor Stadium
Aug. 3 — Cincinnati, OH — Paycor Stadium
Aug. 9 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium
Aug. 10 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium
Aug. 18 — Calgary, Alberta — Country Thunder Alberta
Aug. 22 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. 24 — Dieppe, New Brunswick — YQM Country Fest
Oct. 4 — Quincy, WA — Gorge Amphitheatre
Oct. 5 — Quincy, WA — Gorge Amphitheatre
Oct. 10-12 — Miramar Beach, FL — Bootleggers Bonfire
Oct. 20 — Kissimmee, FL — Country Thunder Florida