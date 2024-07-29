“Maybe Happy Ending” has finalized its cast, with the addition of Broadway alum Marcus Choi joining the ensemble.

Choi is set to portray James in the new production directed by Michael Arden. Choi was most recently seen as George Washington in the national touring production of “Hamilton.”

The four-person musical is set to play at the Belasco Theatre, with first previews rescheduled to October 16 and an opening night now slated for November 12. The delay was caused by a supply-chain issue impacting the production’s scenic design.

Set to join Choi in “Maybe Happy Ending” are the previously announced Darren Criss as Oliver, Helen J. Shen as Claire, and Dez Duron as Gil Brentley.

“Maybe Happy Ending” features a book co-written by Will Aronson and Hue Park, with music by Aronson and lyrics by Park. Allan Williams serves as the executive producer alongside Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold, Darren Criss, Rebecca Gold, Spencer Ross, Adam Zotovich, Kayla Greenspan, M/B/P Productions, Fahs Productions, Ken Greiner, Ruth Hendel, Willette and Manny Klausner, Cody Lassen, Mix and Match Productions, Jacob Stuckelman & John Albert Harris, and the Nederlander Organization.

Theatergoers can secure their spot to see Choi in “Maybe Happy Ending” by visiting one of the links below:

Maybe Happy Ending Tickets

Maybe Happy Ending tickets at MEGAseats

Maybe Happy Ending tickets at maybehappyending.com

Maybe Happy Ending tickets at StubHub

Maybe Happy Ending tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Maybe Happy Ending tickets at Vivid Seats