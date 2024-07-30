Metal Injection Festival’s second annual edition is heading to Brooklyn this September with a stacked lineup.

This week, the festival revealed its day-by-day lineup, as well as the launch of single day ticket sales. To celebrate Metal Injection’s 20th anniversary, the event will commence at the Brooklyn Monarch & Meadows from September 21 to 22.

Saturday is set to kick-off with headlining sets from Tatiana Shmayluk-fronted Jinger and the newly-reunited God Forbid, who will play Gone Forever in-full. Throughout the day, Hanabie, Revocation, Born of Osiris, and Gost will take the stage, with Pallid Veil making their Commissioned World Debut. Wretched, Carbomb, Johnny Booth, Uncured, Vermin Dog, Hath, Cognitive, and Fellahin Fall will also perform, with both Hue and Jesus Wept performing their first New York show ever.

Sunday will see Converge perform a headlining set, as well as 3 Inches Of Blood — marking their East Coast reunion — and Cave In, who will perform a special acoustic set. Rivers of Nihil, Oceans of Slumber, Goatwhore, Body Box, The Phantom Eye, Vitriol, and Necrofier are among the acts playing, with Lamacchia, Del Judas, Genocide Pact, and Shock Withdrawal rounding-out the bill.

Tickets are available now, including both single-day tickets and weekend passes. Find various ticketing options below:

Metal Injection Festival 2024

Metal Injection Festival Tickets at Metal Injection

Metal Injection Festival Tickets at StubHub

Metal Injection Festival Tickets at Ticket Club