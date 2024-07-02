Miami Beach has celebrated “Sean Diddy Combs Day” on October 13 every year since 2016, but now, the city has officially revoked the proclamation.

The proclamation originally went into effect by Mayor Philip Levine to celebrate Combs’ accomplishments in Miami — from his early nightclub days to holding the inaugural REVOLT Music Conference in the city. However, the commission rescinded the recognition on June 26 after a unanimous vote without discussion, the Miami Herald reports. This follows a move by NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who rescinded Combs’ key to the city earlier last month.

“Upon reflection, the Mayor and City Commission have determined that recognizing October 13, 2016 as ‘Sean Diddy Combs Day’ is no longer in harmony with the City’s values of safety, community well-being, and respect, and wish to rescind the proclamation,” the commission said in a statement.

| READ: Sean Combs Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Sex Assault, Trafficking |

The news comes three months after the FBI raided the disgraced rapper’s house in South Beach as a part of a sex-trafficking investigation. Combs made headlines over the past year following several accusations of sexual assault. While he has not been criminally charged, federal agents raided his Miami mansion in March, as well as his Los Angeles home, in connection with the investigation.

New information has emerged regarding Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. She filed a lawsuit against Combs late last year, though it was settled only a day after being filed. Then. last month, a surveillance video from March 2016 surfaced online, showing Combs attacking Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway — something that had been described in her lawsuit. Combs has since posted an apology video, noting he is “truly sorry” and “disgusted” by his behavior.

Ventura’s lawyers told Us Weekly his statement “is more about himself than the many people he has hurt.”