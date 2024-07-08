ODESZA was wrapping-up their tour at the legendary Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington Saturday night when pyrotechnics led to a brush fire.

According to Seattle’s Fox News 13, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a blaze broke out in a small area near the George venue during ODESZA’s last song. The fire was quickly extinguished, however, the show was cancelled, and attendees were evacuated from the venue.

“During the last song of ODESZA’s set at the Gorge, a brush fire broke out not too far from the stage,” the venue said in a statement. “The fire was contained and fortunately was quickly extinguished. Out of an abundance of caution and safety, the show ended without an encore. We truly appreciate everyone coming tonight and celebrating the end of the tour.”

The Seattle Times reported that the state Department of Natural Resources cited fire danger in the region was “very high” ahead of show. Additionally, the venue posted a high heat warning, advising fans to “please stay hydrated.”

Find fan footage of the fire posted to social media below:

It’s only water, it’s only fire, it’s only love pic.twitter.com/80RxVr5sgb — Eric Langemak (@ediblebeats) July 7, 2024

The Gorge is literally on fire tonight. pic.twitter.com/fImywLiFMq — K . (@kdcarter5) July 7, 2024

Saturday marked the final gig in a three-night run at the Gorge as a part of ODESZA’s “The Last Goodbye Tour.” The trek has stopped in 48 venues across North America, playing 54 shows in total. The Last Goodbye, which dropped in 2022, featured smash-hit tracks “The Last Goodbye” and “Wide Awake.” The record follows 2020’s Bronson and A Moment Apart from 2017.