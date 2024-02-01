The EDM duo behind Odesza is officially wrapping-up “The Last Goodbye Tour” with finale shows at iconic venues this year.

“The Last Goodbye Finale” will conclude the group’s two-year run in celebration of 2022’s The Last Goodbye. They’ll play in Los Angeles for a two-night stay at BMO Stadium on June 7 and 8, followed by a pair of gigs at New York City’s legendary Madison Square Garden. From there, they’ll appear at Boulder’s Folsom Field before closing the run with three shows in their homestate of Washington at the breathtaking Gorge Amphitheatre from July 4 to 6.

Throughout the finale shows, a rotating group of ODESZA’s friends will provide support, varying per date, including Bob Moses, Ben Böhmer (Live), Tinlicker (LIVE), Big Boi, DRAMA, and Golden Features. Fans can expect a continuation of cinematic visuals, pyrotechnics and lighting effects, lush live instrumentation, surprise guests, and an immersive experience.

Harrison and Clay called these finale shows “bittersweet.”

“The journey to this point has been unimaginable – exceeding all our expectations – and we are excited to show you the final chapter of this experience,” the pair said in a statement. “The new performance starting in June builds upon the live show and allows us to edit, extend, remix and play songs we haven’t before. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to perform in some of the most iconic venues across the U.S. These last shows mark the culmination of The Last Goodbye Tour, and we can’t wait to share what we have been working on with our fans, both old and new.”

An artist presale for VIP tickets and travel packages began on Wednesday, January 31st at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on sale on Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. local time via ODESZA’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

In addition to the upcoming tour dates, ODESZA can also be found headlining Alabama’s Hangout Fest this May. They’re also slated to host two DJ sets at Las Vegas’ Zouk Nightclub on March 23 and May 4.

The Last Goodbye, which dropped in 2022, featured smash-hit tracks “The Last Goodbye” and “Wide Awake.” The record follows 2020’s Bronson and A Moment Apart from 2017.

See ODESZA’s “The Last Goodbye” finale tour dates below:

ODESZA | “The Last Goodbye Finale” Dates 2024

June 7: Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium #@+

June 8: Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium %@+

June 21: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden %@+

June 22: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden #@+

June 29: Boulder, CO – Folsom Field %*+

July 4: George, WA – The Gorge ^@+

July 5: George, WA – The Gorge %@+

July 6: George, WA – The Gorge #@+

support key:

% Bob Moses

# Ben Böhmer (Live)

^ Tinlicker (LIVE)

* Big Boi

@ DRAMA

+ Golden Features