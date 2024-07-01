Sir Paul McCartney is continuing his tour this fall with newly-announced dates across Brazil.

Following “the phenomenal success of the ‘Got Back Tour'” in the country last year, the former Beatles guitarist is set to perform stadium gigs at Allianz Parque in São Paulo on October 15 and 16, followed by a show in Florianópolis at Estádio da Ressacada on October 19. These shows are a part of his extensive tour in South America, which also sees McCartney visiting Uruguay, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico later this year. Additionally, he’ll appear in Europe and the U.K. in December.

The “Got Back Tour” first kicked-off in 2022, where McCartney performed to 16 audiences in the U.S. before the record-setting gig in Glastonbury in June 2022.

| READ: Corona Capital 2024: Paul McCartney, Green Day, New Order |

McCartney’s Brazil shows on October 15 and 19 are on sale now, while the São Paulo date will head on sale July 2 with the code GOTBACKTOBRAZIL. Find McCartney’s full tour itinerary, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Paul McCartney Tickets

Paul McCartney Tickets at Paul McCartney’s Official Site

Paul McCartney Tickets at StubHub

Paul McCartney Tickets at Vivid Seats

Paul McCartney Tickets at Ticket Club

Paul McCartney Tour 2024

10/01 – Montevideo, Uruguay @ Estadio Centenario

10/05 – Bueno Aires, Argentina @ River Plate Stadium

10/11 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Monumental

10/15 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

10/16 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

10/19 – Florianópolis, Brazil @ Estádio da Ressacada

10/23 – Córdoba, Argentina @ Mario Alberto Kempes

10/27 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional

11/08 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio BBVA

11/12 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

11/17 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

12/04 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena

12/05 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena

12/09 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

12/10 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

12/14 – Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live

12/15 – Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live

12/18 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

12/19 – London, UK @ O2 Arena