Sir Paul McCartney is continuing his tour this fall with newly-announced dates across Brazil.
Following “the phenomenal success of the ‘Got Back Tour'” in the country last year, the former Beatles guitarist is set to perform stadium gigs at Allianz Parque in São Paulo on October 15 and 16, followed by a show in Florianópolis at Estádio da Ressacada on October 19. These shows are a part of his extensive tour in South America, which also sees McCartney visiting Uruguay, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico later this year. Additionally, he’ll appear in Europe and the U.K. in December.
The “Got Back Tour” first kicked-off in 2022, where McCartney performed to 16 audiences in the U.S. before the record-setting gig in Glastonbury in June 2022.
| READ: Corona Capital 2024: Paul McCartney, Green Day, New Order |
McCartney’s Brazil shows on October 15 and 19 are on sale now, while the São Paulo date will head on sale July 2 with the code GOTBACKTOBRAZIL. Find McCartney’s full tour itinerary, as well as various ticketing options, below:
Paul McCartney Tour 2024
10/01 – Montevideo, Uruguay @ Estadio Centenario
10/05 – Bueno Aires, Argentina @ River Plate Stadium
10/11 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Monumental
10/15 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
10/16 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
10/19 – Florianópolis, Brazil @ Estádio da Ressacada
10/23 – Córdoba, Argentina @ Mario Alberto Kempes
10/27 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional
11/08 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio BBVA
11/12 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
11/17 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital
12/04 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena
12/05 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena
12/09 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
12/10 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
12/14 – Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
12/15 – Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
12/18 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
12/19 – London, UK @ O2 Arena