Ronny Chieng is getting ready for the second leg of his “The Love to Hate It Tour,” which has been extended until January 2025. The first leg sold out over 20 dates across North America.

The second leg of the tour is set to kick off on October 10 in New York at the Beacon Theatre. From there, the comedian is slated to make stops in various cities such as Chicago, Boston, Providence, Pittsburgh, and Nashville, before his final performance on January 25 in Syracuse, NY, at Landmark Theatre.

Chieng is currently gearing up for his previously announced dates, beginning on July 12 in Bakersfield, California. He is set to play five shows in Honolulu, before going overseas for performances in Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Finland, Netherlands, and Denmark.

Tickets to “The Love to Hate It Tour” are set to go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can purchase tickets and find more information at RonnyChieng.com.

Additionally, Chieng has made a significant impact in the comedy world as a stand-up comedian, actor, and Correspondent on The Daily Show. He has released two Netflix stand-up comedy specials and starred in the film Crazy Rich Asians.

A complete list of upcoming and new tour dates as well as ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Ronny Chieng Tickets

Ronny Chieng tickets at MEGAseats

Ronny Chieng tickets at RonnyChieng.com.

Ronny Chieng tickets at StubHub

Ronny Chieng tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Ronny Chieng tickets at Vivid Seats

The Love to Hate It Tour Dates

Previously Announced Shows:

Fri Jul 12 – Bakersfield, CA – Fox Theater

Sat Jul 13 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre

Tue Jul 23 – Honolulu, HI – Hawaii Theatre

Wed Jul 24 – Honolulu, HI – Hawaii Theatre

Fri Jul 26 – Honolulu, HI – Hawaii Theatre

Sat Jul 27 – Honolulu, HI – Hawaii Theatre

Sat Jul 27 – Honolulu, HI – Hawaii Theatre (Late Show)

Sun Aug 25 – Berlin, Germany – TaPP

Tue Aug 27 – Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine – LIMITED TICKETS

Thu Aug 29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Nya Cirkus

Sat Aug 31 – Helsinki, Finland – Apollo Live Club

Sun Sep 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Theater Amsterdam

Mon Sep 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Theater Amsterdam

Wed Sep 04 – Copenhagen, Denmark – DR Concert Hall

Sat Sep 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sun Sep 08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Fri Sep 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sat Sep 14 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

Sun Sep 15 – Columbus, OH – Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

Just Added Shows

Thu Oct 10 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Fri Oct 11 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Thu Oct 17 – Stockton, CA – Bob Hope Theatre

Fri Oct 18 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Center for the Perf. Arts

Sat Oct 19 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Fri Oct 25 – London, UK – The London Palladium

Sat Oct 26 – London, UK – Theatre Royal Dury Lane

Fri Nov 01 – Westbury, NY – Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

Sun Nov 03 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

Fri Nov 08 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Baltimore

Sat Nov 09 – Charlottesville, VA – Paramount Theater

Fri Nov 15 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey

Sat Nov 16 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Fri Nov 22 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

Sat Nov 23 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Sat Nov 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Byham Theater

Fri Dec 06 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Fri Jan 10 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Theatre

Sat Jan 11 – Concord, NH – Capitol Center for the Arts

Sat Jan 18 – Lexington, KY – Lexington Opera House

Sun Jan 19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Sat Jan 25 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre