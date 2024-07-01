Ronny Chieng is getting ready for the second leg of his “The Love to Hate It Tour,” which has been extended until January 2025. The first leg sold out over 20 dates across North America.
The second leg of the tour is set to kick off on October 10 in New York at the Beacon Theatre. From there, the comedian is slated to make stops in various cities such as Chicago, Boston, Providence, Pittsburgh, and Nashville, before his final performance on January 25 in Syracuse, NY, at Landmark Theatre.
Chieng is currently gearing up for his previously announced dates, beginning on July 12 in Bakersfield, California. He is set to play five shows in Honolulu, before going overseas for performances in Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Finland, Netherlands, and Denmark.
Tickets to “The Love to Hate It Tour” are set to go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can purchase tickets and find more information at RonnyChieng.com.
Additionally, Chieng has made a significant impact in the comedy world as a stand-up comedian, actor, and Correspondent on The Daily Show. He has released two Netflix stand-up comedy specials and starred in the film Crazy Rich Asians.
A complete list of upcoming and new tour dates as well as ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
The Love to Hate It Tour Dates
Previously Announced Shows:
Fri Jul 12 – Bakersfield, CA – Fox Theater
Sat Jul 13 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre
Tue Jul 23 – Honolulu, HI – Hawaii Theatre
Wed Jul 24 – Honolulu, HI – Hawaii Theatre
Fri Jul 26 – Honolulu, HI – Hawaii Theatre
Sat Jul 27 – Honolulu, HI – Hawaii Theatre
Sat Jul 27 – Honolulu, HI – Hawaii Theatre (Late Show)
Sun Aug 25 – Berlin, Germany – TaPP
Tue Aug 27 – Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine – LIMITED TICKETS
Thu Aug 29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Nya Cirkus
Sat Aug 31 – Helsinki, Finland – Apollo Live Club
Sun Sep 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Theater Amsterdam
Mon Sep 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Theater Amsterdam
Wed Sep 04 – Copenhagen, Denmark – DR Concert Hall
Sat Sep 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Sun Sep 08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Fri Sep 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Sat Sep 14 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
Sun Sep 15 – Columbus, OH – Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre
Just Added Shows
Thu Oct 10 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Fri Oct 11 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Thu Oct 17 – Stockton, CA – Bob Hope Theatre
Fri Oct 18 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Center for the Perf. Arts
Sat Oct 19 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
Fri Oct 25 – London, UK – The London Palladium
Sat Oct 26 – London, UK – Theatre Royal Dury Lane
Fri Nov 01 – Westbury, NY – Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair
Sun Nov 03 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
Fri Nov 08 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Baltimore
Sat Nov 09 – Charlottesville, VA – Paramount Theater
Fri Nov 15 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey
Sat Nov 16 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Fri Nov 22 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
Sat Nov 23 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
Sat Nov 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Byham Theater
Fri Dec 06 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Fri Jan 10 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Theatre
Sat Jan 11 – Concord, NH – Capitol Center for the Arts
Sat Jan 18 – Lexington, KY – Lexington Opera House
Sun Jan 19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Sat Jan 25 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre