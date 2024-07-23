Sami Zayn & Friends, Damian Priest Added to Cleveland’s SummerSlam 

WWE’s SummerSlam is heading to Cleveland next month, and now, fans can look forward to some new additions over the highly-anticipated weekend, including Sami Zayn’s comedy show and an appearance from Damian Priest.

SummerSlam is set to take place at the Cleveland Browns on August 3. Now, ahead of the event, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn will hold his comedy show — dubbed “Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland” — on Friday, August 2. The second installment of the comedy show, which features a variety of guests across comedy, television, and the WWE, debuted in Toronto for Money In the Bank, featuring WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Bayley, as well as Johnny Knoxville.

Additionally, WWE will host “Damian Priest Live” at The Agora Cleveland on Friday, August 2, which will feature a screening of “WWE 24: Damian Priest.” The documentary, which features exclusive interviews with El Campeon, WWE Hall of Famers “Triple H” and the Undertaker, and members of The Judgement Day, features a behind-the-scenes look at the obstacles Priest endured to become the World Heavyweight Champion. The show will also feature a panel discussion with Priest, as well as Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

Presale tickets for “Damian Priest Live” are underway, while a general on sale will go live Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. ET here. Tickets for “Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland” are up-for-grabs here.

This year’s SummerSlam follows 2023’s record-setting event, which took place at Detroit’s Ford Field. At the time, the show set a new gate record for any non-WrestleMania with $8.5 million until the 2024 Royal Rumble eclipsed that mark. Additionally, it was dubbed the most-watched SummerSlam in WWE history. SummerSlam is expected to be the largest WWE event ever hosted in Ohio.

