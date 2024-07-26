Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, have been indicted on federal charges in South Florida for their alleged involvement in a $1 million fraud scheme.

Kingston and his 61-year-old mother appeared in federal court on July 19, following their arrests in May. A Miami grand jury indicted the pair earlier this month, accusing them of defrauding victims of high-end specialty vehicles, jewelry, and other goods using fraudulent documents.

The indictment alleges Kingston and Turner falsely claimed to have executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers for high-end items, but no such transfers occurred. Despite not paying for the items, they allegedly retained over $1 million worth of goods.

Additionally, Kingston was taken into custody last month at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in California’s Mojave Desert, where he was performing. Following his arrest, Kingston was booked into the Broward County jail on similar state charges. Turner was arrested the same day when a SWAT team raided Kingston’s rented mansion in Fort Lauderdale.

The state’s charges against Kingston and Turner detail a series of thefts from October to March, including almost $500,000 in jewelry, over $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from a Cadillac Escalade dealer, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank, and $86,000 from a maker of customized beds.

The indictment comes as Kingston is already serving a two-year probation sentence for trafficking stolen property.