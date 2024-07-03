Safe Ticketing Inc. is launching a new resale ticketing service, dubbed TicketX.

The service, announced this week, aims to bring a smoother ticket-buying experience to fans with low fees. Through TicketX, fans can purchase tickets to MLB, NFL, NBA, and NHL games, as well as concerts, music festivals, and comedy shows throughout the U.S. and Canada. TicketX offers flat, non-fluctuating fees, zero commission fees for sellers, detailed information about performers and teams, customer service, and an easy-to-use modernized interface.

“Buying resale tickets has always been a confusing and frustrating process for customers with constantly changing fees,” Safe Ticketing Inc. CEO Kazuki Tanaka said in a statement. “I think customers have really been waiting for someone to fundamentally change that process. I’m confident we’ll be able to do that with TicketX.”

While this is Safe Ticket’s first resale ticket purchasing platform in the U.S., the company has a Japanese counterpart — TicketJam — which first launched in 2017.

TicketX arrives at a time where the future of the ticketing industry is up-in-the-air; over the past year, ticket prices have reached greater heights than ever before. Additionally, entertainment giant Live Nation and its ticketing subsidiary Live Nation are currently targets of an antitrust lawsuit, brought forth by the U.S. Department of Justice and 29 states. The suit calls for the pair to be broken up, alleging monopolistic practices that hurt consumers.

