Slash cancelled a handful of upcoming shows on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour as he mourns the loss of his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight.

Knight is the daughter of Meegan Hodges — the rockstar’s partner since 2015. Slash shared a statement regarding Knight’s death, confirming that she died on July 19. Her cause of death was not confirmed.

“Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, Calif. on July 19, 2024,” the post read.

“Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul. The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”

In light of the news, the following S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour shows have been cancelled: July 22 in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 24 in Interlochen, Michigan; July 25 in Huber Heights, Ohio; and July 27 in Windsor, Ontario. Slash shared a post cancelling the dates, noting gigs were called-off amid “unforeseen circumstances.” Refunds will be given via point of purchase.

The tour is expected to resume on July 28 when Slash is slated to appear at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.

“We love our fans and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused,” the statement concluded.

Find Slash’s cancelled, as well as upcoming, tour dates below:

Slash | S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Tour 2024

July 22 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend (CANCELLED)

July 24 – Interlochen, MI – Interlochen Center for the Arts (CANCELLED)

July 25 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center (CANCELLED)

July 27 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor (CANCELLED)

July 28 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

July 30 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

August 01 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

August 04 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

August 05 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest

August 07 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

August 08 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 10 – Clearwater, FL @ The Sound at Coachman Park

August 11 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

August 13 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

August 14 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

August 16 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary

August 17 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre