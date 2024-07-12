The Devil Wears Prada announced their Fall 2024 North American tour, set to begin in October. Silent Planet, Like Moths to Flames, and Greyhaven are slated to provide support.

The tour is scheduled to start on October 25 in Grand Rapids at The Intersection. From there, they will make stops across North America in cities such as Chicago, Worcester, Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, Denver, Salt Lake City, and Los Angeles before wrapping up on December 1 in Albuquerque at El Ray.

“We are thrilled to announce our fall 2024 headline tour with an incredible lineup of bands,” the band said in a press release. “This will be the craziest TDWP show you’ve ever seen, so get your tickets now before they’re all gone! See you in the pit.”

Before The Devil Wears Prada begins their tour, the band is gearing up to perform at Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama, on October 4 and at When We Were Young in Las Vegas on October 19.

General ticket sales are set to start on Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

2024 Tour Dates

10/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ When Were Were Young

10/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection *

10/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *

10/27 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *

10/28 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall *

10/30 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *

10/31 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

11/01 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

11/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth *

11/03 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

11/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

11/06 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Works *

11/07 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

11/09 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution *

11/10 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *

11/12 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

11/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes *

11/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory *

11/16 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

11/17 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall *

11/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

11/20 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

11/22 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre *

11/23 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *

11/24 – Portland, OR @ Roseland *

11/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

11/27 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *

11/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco *

11/30 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *

12/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey *

* = w/ Silent Planet, Like Moths to Flames, and Greyhaven