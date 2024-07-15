The alternative/indie group The Smile cancelled a round of tour dates across Europe next month as one of their band members needed emergency medical treatment.

The Smile was set to cross the European mainland in August, stopping in Latvia, Poland, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France, and Spain, following a string of festival appearances this summer. However, the band took to social media over the weekend to share that guitarist Jonny Greenwood became “seriously ill” due to an infection. While he is “out of danger” and has returned home, he still needs to take time off to recover.

“We have been instructed by the medical team in charge of Jonny’s care to cancel all engagements until he has had time to make a full recovery,” the band said in a statement. “To that end, The Smile tour of Europe in August has been cancelled.”

The band noted that refunds for headlining shows will be made via point of purchase, and “we all wish Jonny a speedy recovery.”

The Smile was touring in support of their latest record, Wall of Eyes, which dropped in January. The English rockers, consisting of Radiohead members Thom Yorke, Greenwood, and Tom Skinner, made their surprise debut in 2021 at Glastonbury Festival, followed by their 2022 debut A Light for Attracting Attention.

Find the cancelled dates below:

The Smile | Cancelled European Shows 2024

Aug. 13 – Sigulda Castle – Sigulda, Latvia – CANCELLED

Aug. 14 – Progresja Summer Stage – Warsaw, Poland – CANCELLED

Aug. 16 – Winterthurer Musikfestwochen – Winterthur, Switzerland – CANCELLED

Aug. 20 – Jahrhunderthalle – Frankfurt, Germany – CANCELLED

Aug. 21 – Zenith – Munich, Germany – CANCELLED

Aug. 22 – Open Air Arena – Vienna, Austria – CANCELLED

Aug. 26 – Arkea Arena – Bordeaux, France – CANCELLED

Aug. 28 – Marina Norte – Valencia, Spain – CANCELLED