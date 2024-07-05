Taylor Swift fans are growing tired of high ticket prices to see the pop sensation’s Era Tour, leaving many feeling priced out.
With nosebleed seats starting at over $2,000, the domestic ticket market has become increasingly unattainable. This has led to a growing trend known as “gig tripping,” where fans travel internationally to catch their favorite artists at more affordable prices.
Amid this trend, U.S. Swifties have decided to head to Amsterdam, where the “All Too Well” singer is slated to take the Johan Cruijff Arena stage the next two nights. As of Friday afternoon, tickets for tonight’s show (July 5) begin at $339.50 on StubHub and about $687 on Vivid Seats. Meanwhile, tickets for her July 6 show ranged from about $397 on StubHub to $415 on Ticket Club.
The concept of traveling for concerts isn’t entirely new, but it has gained substantial traction amid the skyrocketing prices in the U.S. According to a report from Skyscanner, 44% of U.S. travelers are willing to fly short-haul to see their favorite artists, and 18% would even embark on long-haul flights for the experience.
These statistics are supported by United Airlines, which reported a 25% increase in flights to Lisbon, Portugal, where Swift performed on May 24 and 25, compared to the previous summer. Additionally, there was a 45% increase in passengers on United’s flights to Milan and Munich, where Swift is also set to perform in July.
This phenomenon isn’t just about travel; it’s impacting the global economy in what has been dubbed “Swiftonomics.” A report from Barclays estimates that over one million fans will attend Swift’s 15 U.K. concerts, each spending approximately £848 ($1,080) on ticket costs, accommodation, food, and other travel-related expenses.
Moreover, the influx of fans traveling for concerts brings a significant boost to local economies. The “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” singer played at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 22, and 23 and is set to return for five more shows in August. In total, the eight performances are projecting an estimated influx of £300m (€ 355 m/$380 m) for London’s economy.
After Amsterdam, Swift is scheduled to play back-to-back shows in Zurich on July 9 and 10 at Stadion Letzigrund. From there, the singer will make stops in various European cities, including Warsaw and Vienna, before returning to London on August 15 for her final five European performances.
After the European leg comes to an end, Swift is scheduled to return to North America where she will perform multi-night runs in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto before her last concert in Vancouver on December 8.
A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and Eras tour dates can be found below:
Taylor Swift Tickets
Taylor Swift tickets at MEGAseats
Taylor Swift tickets at StubHub
Taylor Swift tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Taylor Swift tickets at Vivid Seats
The Eras Tour 2024 Dates
Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
North American Dates 2024
Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Friday, December 6 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place
Saturday, December 7 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place
Sunday, December 8 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place