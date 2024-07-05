Taylor Swift fans are growing tired of high ticket prices to see the pop sensation’s Era Tour, leaving many feeling priced out.

With nosebleed seats starting at over $2,000, the domestic ticket market has become increasingly unattainable. This has led to a growing trend known as “gig tripping,” where fans travel internationally to catch their favorite artists at more affordable prices.

Amid this trend, U.S. Swifties have decided to head to Amsterdam, where the “All Too Well” singer is slated to take the Johan Cruijff Arena stage the next two nights. As of Friday afternoon, tickets for tonight’s show (July 5) begin at $339.50 on StubHub and about $687 on Vivid Seats. Meanwhile, tickets for her July 6 show ranged from about $397 on StubHub to $415 on Ticket Club.

The concept of traveling for concerts isn’t entirely new, but it has gained substantial traction amid the skyrocketing prices in the U.S. According to a report from Skyscanner, 44% of U.S. travelers are willing to fly short-haul to see their favorite artists, and 18% would even embark on long-haul flights for the experience.

These statistics are supported by United Airlines, which reported a 25% increase in flights to Lisbon, Portugal, where Swift performed on May 24 and 25, compared to the previous summer. Additionally, there was a 45% increase in passengers on United’s flights to Milan and Munich, where Swift is also set to perform in July.

This phenomenon isn’t just about travel; it’s impacting the global economy in what has been dubbed “Swiftonomics.” A report from Barclays estimates that over one million fans will attend Swift’s 15 U.K. concerts, each spending approximately £848 ($1,080) on ticket costs, accommodation, food, and other travel-related expenses.

Moreover, the influx of fans traveling for concerts brings a significant boost to local economies. The “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” singer played at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 22, and 23 and is set to return for five more shows in August. In total, the eight performances are projecting an estimated influx of £300m (€ 355 m/$380 m) for London’s economy.

After Amsterdam, Swift is scheduled to play back-to-back shows in Zurich on July 9 and 10 at Stadion Letzigrund. From there, the singer will make stops in various European cities, including Warsaw and Vienna, before returning to London on August 15 for her final five European performances.

After the European leg comes to an end, Swift is scheduled to return to North America where she will perform multi-night runs in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto before her last concert in Vancouver on December 8.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and Eras tour dates can be found below:

Taylor Swift Tickets

Taylor Swift tickets at MEGAseats

Taylor Swift tickets at StubHub

Taylor Swift tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Taylor Swift tickets at Vivid Seats

The Eras Tour 2024 Dates

Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

North American Dates 2024

Friday, October 18 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Saturday, October 19 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, October 20 – Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Friday, October 25 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Saturday, October 26 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Sunday, October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Friday, November 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, November 2 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Sunday, November 3 – Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Thursday, November 14 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 15 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 16 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Thursday, November 21 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, November 23 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Friday, December 6 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Saturday, December 7 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Sunday, December 8 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place