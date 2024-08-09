The Insomniac-run Escape California is returning to San Bernardino this October for the world’s largest halloween music festival with a stacked lineup of EDM artists.

Escape Halloween will take place at the NOS Events Center from October 25 to 26. Afrojack and Steve Aoki are teaming up for back-to-back headlining sets, alongside Illenium, Alison Wonderland, and deadmau5. Other notable acts set to take the stage include Fatboy Slim, Martin Garrix, Adventure Club, and Meduza. Daizy, Capozzi, Trivecta, Snakehips, and Lady Faith are among the acts rounding-out the bill.

See the trailer below:

Escape Halloween boasts “sinister sights and rattling sounds” that will “shock, amaze, beguile, astound.” There are different stages throughout the festival, which each “realm” offering a “unique musical treat, full of audiovisual trickery to captivate your soul.” Alongside musical performances, the festival promises performers including “freaks, geeks, fortune-tellers, contortionists, and a host of formidable characters who haunt this place,” as well as three-dimensional and glow-in-the-dark art installations.

The annual event is for ages 18+. General admission and GA+ tickets, as well as VIP passes, are currently up-for-grabs.

Find various ticketing options for this year’s event, as well as the full lineup, below:

