Hardcore outfit Bane is hitting the stage together for the first time since 2016. The band will tour across North America in October and November with supporting acts including Stick to Your Guns, Terror, Cro-Mags, Haywire, Dare, Twist of Cain, Combust, Hold My Own and Crashing Forward.

“Good morning beautiful people!” the band shared via their social media account. “Let’s play some shows with all of our friends in some cities we haven’t seen in way too long! Small venues + no barricade + stage-dives = FUN!!!”

The 15-city run kicks off October 11 at Salty’s Beach Bar in Lake Como, New Jersey, making stops along the way in Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Milwaukee, Houston, San Diego, and Los Angeles. The trek wraps up at the Nile Theater in Mesa on November 17.

Bane, who arrived on the scene in 1995, released four studio albums — It All Comes Down to This (1999), Give Blood (2001), The Note (2005), and 2014’s Don’t Wait Up — as well as several extended plays and compilation albums in the 2000s. Two years after dropping their most recent record, the band announced break-up yet their intention to continue touring.

The last show Bane played was eight years ago, on June 18, 2016, at the Worcester Palladium in Massachusetts. They reunited for a surprise appearance at a benefit show and a two-night event in 2021 and 2023, but the upcoming tour will mark their most extensive run and reunion in almost a decade.

Bane – Tour Dates

With Terror, Stick To Your Guns, Cro-Mags, Haywire & Hold My Own:

10/11 Lake Como, NJ – Salty’s Beach Bar

10/12 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch

With Stick To Your Guns & Combust:

10/16 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

10/17 Toronto, ON – Hard Luck Bar

10/18 Toledo, OH – The Ottawa Tavern

10/19 Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade

10/20 St. Paul, MN – Legion

With Stick To Your Guns, Dare, Twist Of Cain & Crashing Forward:

11/08 Dallas, TX – Trees

11/09 Houston, TX – The End

11/10 Austin, TX – The Parish

11/13 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

11/14 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

11/15 Berkeley, CA – 924 Gilman Street

11/16 Garden Grove, CA – Garden AMP (no Stick To Your Guns)

11/17 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater