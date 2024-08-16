Benson Boone announced additional U.S. dates for his world tour following the success of his debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades. Set to join the singer on select dates is Daniel Seavey.

Kicking off at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, on September 24, Boone’s U.S. leg of the tour will now extend through October, concluding with a final performance in St. Augustine, FL, on October 22. The expanded itinerary includes stops in Indianapolis, Houston, and Nashville.

The Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour originally launched in the spring of 2024, with Boone opening for Taylor Swift during the London stops of her Eras Tour.

The pop artist first captured the public’s attention with his breakout single, “Beautiful Things,” which became a viral sensation on TikTok before climbing to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also dominated the Streaming Songs chart, earning the title of the most-streamed track in the first half of 2024.

Additionally, Bonne has international dates planned for 2025. Some of these stops include Zurich, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, London, Tokyo, and Melbourne.

General ticket sales are set to begin on August 16 at 10 a.m. Fans can secure their spot to the Fireworks and Rollerblades tour by visiting one of the links below:

Benson Boone Ticket Links

Benson Boone tickets at MEGAseats

Benson Boone tickets at bensonboone.com

Benson Boone tickets at StubHub

Benson Boone tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Benson Boone tickets at Vivid Seats

U.S. 2024 “Fireworks & Rollerblades” Tour Dates

Sept. 24 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO *

Sept. 26 – Saint Louis Music Park, Maryland Heights, MO *

Sept. 30 – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park, Cincinnati, OH *

Oct. 1 – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN *

Oct. 3 – Choctaw Grand Theater, Durant, OK *

Oct. 7 – Zoo Amphitheatre, Oklahoma City, OK *

Oct. 9 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX *

Oct. 10 – 713 Music Hall, Houston, TX *

Oct. 14 – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, Rogers, AR *

Oct. 16 – The Orion Amphitheater, Huntsville, AL *

Oct. 17 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN *

Oct. 19 – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA *

Oct. 21 – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC *

Oct. 22 – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine, FL *

= w/ Daniel Seavey