The indie-folk band Bon Iver is set to perform in Wisconsin at a rally for Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris this week.

The rally, which is a part of Harris’ tour of swing states, will take place in Eau Claire, the hometown of Bon Iver’s frontman Justin Vernon, on Wednesday, August 7. This will mark Harris’ second rally with her running mate, who is set to be announced on Tuesday. Following the event, Harris will continue the campaign tour in Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada.

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo joined Harris on stage during a campaign rally in Atlanta. Quavo grew up nearby in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

This isn’t Vernon’s first political concert; Bon Iver previously performed at a rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders ahead of the Iowa caucus in 2020. Additionally, he spearheaded a campaign dubbed “For Wisconsin” and performed at eight state colleges ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Bon Iver, known for tracks like “Skinny Love,” “Roslyn” with St. Vincent, and “Holocene,” as well as appearances on Taylor Swift’s “Exile,” last released the record I, I in 2019.