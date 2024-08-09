Indie rock band Bright Eyes is gearing up for their extensive 2025 North American tour – scheduled over four months and 43 dates. The tour comes in support of their upcoming album, Five Dice, All Threes, set for release on September 20.
The band is set to start their tour on September 19 in Brooklyn at Brooklyn Steel. From there, Bright Eyes is scheduled to make stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Austin, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., before their final performance on April 26 in West Des Moines at Val Air Ballroom.
In addition to their North American performances, Bright Eyes are scheduled for nine shows in Europe. The overseas stops in November include the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Sweden and Norway.
Alongside the tour announcement, Bright Eyes have shared the second single from their upcoming album, titled “Rainbow Overpass.” Tickets for the North American tour are set to go on sale starting Friday, August 9.
Additionally, the band is also slated to make appearances at Chicago’s Riot Fest and the new Best Friends Forever Festival in Las Vegas.
A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Bright Eyes’ 2024-2025 Tour Dates
09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/21 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/22 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
10/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
10/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Music Festival
11/10 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Wulfrun Hall
11/11 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
11/12 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje
11/13 – Ghent, Belgium @ Ha Concerts
11/14 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
11/15 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom
11/16 – Weissenhauser Strand, Germany @ Rolling Stone Beach
11/18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan
11/19 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret
01/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
01/18 — Del Mar, CA @ The Sound
01/19 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
01/20 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
01/21 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
01/23 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
01/24 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
01/25 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
01/26 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
02/26 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
02/27 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
02/28 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
03/01 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
03/02 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
03/03 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
03/05 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
03/07 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater
03/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
03/09 — Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
03/10 — Richmond, VA @ The National
03/13 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
03/14 — Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
03/17 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
03/18 — Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
03/20 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
03/21 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
03/22 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/03 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
04/04 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/08 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/09 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
04/10 — Toronto, ON @ History
04/11 — Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks
04/13 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
04/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
04/18 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
04/20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
04/23 — Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
04/24 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
04/25 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
04/26 — West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom