Indie rock band Bright Eyes is gearing up for their extensive 2025 North American tour – scheduled over four months and 43 dates. The tour comes in support of their upcoming album, Five Dice, All Threes, set for release on September 20.

The band is set to start their tour on September 19 in Brooklyn at Brooklyn Steel. From there, Bright Eyes is scheduled to make stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Austin, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., before their final performance on April 26 in West Des Moines at Val Air Ballroom.

In addition to their North American performances, Bright Eyes are scheduled for nine shows in Europe. The overseas stops in November include the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Sweden and Norway.

Alongside the tour announcement, Bright Eyes have shared the second single from their upcoming album, titled “Rainbow Overpass.” Tickets for the North American tour are set to go on sale starting Friday, August 9.

Additionally, the band is also slated to make appearances at Chicago’s Riot Fest and the new Best Friends Forever Festival in Las Vegas.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Bright Eyes Tickets

Bright Eyes tickets at MEGAseats

Bright Eyes tickets at thisisbrighteyes.com

Bright Eyes tickets at StubHub

Bright Eyes tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Bright Eyes tickets at Vivid Seats

Bright Eyes’ 2024-2025 Tour Dates

09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/21 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/22 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

10/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

10/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Music Festival

11/10 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Wulfrun Hall

11/11 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

11/12 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

11/13 – Ghent, Belgium @ Ha Concerts

11/14 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

11/15 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

11/16 – Weissenhauser Strand, Germany @ Rolling Stone Beach

11/18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan

11/19 – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

01/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

01/18 — Del Mar, CA @ The Sound

01/19 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

01/20 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

01/21 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

01/23 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

01/24 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

01/25 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

01/26 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

02/26 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

02/27 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

02/28 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

03/01 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

03/02 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

03/03 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

03/05 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

03/07 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

03/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/09 — Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

03/10 — Richmond, VA @ The National

03/13 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

03/14 — Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

03/17 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

03/18 — Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

03/20 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/21 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

03/22 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/03 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

04/04 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/08 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/09 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

04/10 — Toronto, ON @ History

04/11 — Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

04/13 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

04/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

04/18 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

04/20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

04/23 — Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

04/24 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

04/25 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

04/26 — West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom