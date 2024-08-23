The Avett Brothers’ “Swept Away” announced the complete cast ahead of its Broadway premiere this fall.

Following two successful runs at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in California and Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., the Broadway musical is set to make its debut at the Longacre Theatre on October 29, with the official opening night scheduled for November 19. Tony Award winner John Gallagher Jr., Tony nominee Stark Sands, as well as Adrian Blake Enscoe and Wayne Duvall will reprise their roles in the Broadway production from the show’s previous engagements in California and Washington, D.C.

Gallagher’s Broadway credits include the 2006 rock musical “Spring Awakening,” which earned him a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He also played in Green Day’s Broadway musical, “American Idiot,” as well as the Broadway revival of “Long Day’s Journey Into Night.”

The two-time Tony Award-nominee Sands played in “Journey’s End” and “Kinky Boots,” earning a nod for each of his performances in both productions. He performed opposite Gallagher in “American Idiot” as well before appearing in 2018’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” and 2022’s “& Juliet.”

Duvall made his Broadway debut in 2017’s “1984,” while Enscoe steps in a Broadway production for the first time with the upcoming Broadway premiere of “Swept Away.”

The four actors will be accompanied by returning ensemble members from the Arena Stage run, including Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Tyrone L. Robinson and John Sygar. New to the company will be ensemble members Josh Breckenridge and Rico LeBron, in addition to swings John Michael Finley, Chase Peacock, Robert Pendilla and David Rowen. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini and Alexandre Bleau.

Featuring music from The Avett Brothers, the musical is inspired by the band’s 2004 record Mignonette, which was preceded by the February 2004 release of the single “Swept Away.” The show tells the story of an English yacht that sank in the 1880’s off the Cape of Good Hope and its crew of four who were trapped on a lifeboat.

“Swept Away” has a book by Tony winner John Logan and a choreography by David Neumann. Tony Award winner Michael Mayer owns the direction, while Chris Miller is in charge of music arrangement and orchestrations, and Will Van Dyke takes on music direction.

The creative team includes set designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Susan Hilferty, lighting designer Kevin Adams, sound designer John Shivers, and music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer.

