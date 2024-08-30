Broadway and West End classic “Les Misérables” embarks on an international tour this September under the title of “Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular.” While gearing up for performing in over 15 countries and regions worldwide, the production has completed its full casting.

Emily Bautista will join the company of previously-revealed members Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly, Michael Ball, and Bradley Jaden in the role of Éponine, reviving her performance from the North American tour of the musical. The celebrated actors Boe and Donnelly will share the role of Jean Valjean, whereas the Javert character will be alternately portrayed by Michael Ball and Bradley Jaden.

Apart from Bautista, newly announced for the tour are Daniel Adesina, Theo Hills, Felix Holt, Leo Humphreys, and Dexter Pulling alternating in the role of Gavroche; and Dalia Al Nagar, Amanthi Crowe, Sophia Duffie, Maisie Mac Mahon, and India Mills sharing the role of Little Cosette.

The cast also features Bonnie Langford as Madame Thénardier, Gavin Lee as Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Channah Hewitt as Fantine, James D. Gish as Enjolras, and Jeremy Secomb as Bishop of Digne.

“Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular” will open on September 19 at SSE Arena Belfast, running through September 28 at the same venue. Then, it will have limited engagement at SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow from October 3 to 6, Utilita Arena in Sheffield from October 10 to 13, and P and J Live Arena in Aberdeen from October 17 to 20.

Fall’s UK dates will be followed by a European leg including shows in Italy, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, and more before the musical moves on to Australia, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and the Middle East.

The English translation of the beloved show premiered via Royal Shakespeare Company in 1985, transferring to London’s West End later the same year and to Broadway in 1987. Now, celebrating its 40th year in London, the musical will meet fans all over the world with a company of over 110 actors, musicians, and crew.

“The spectacular world arena tour of the Les Misérables concert has been a dream of mine for many years,” producer Cameron Mackintosh said in an earlier statement. “With Les Mis’ 40th phenomenal year starting this October, there couldn’t be a better time for it to happen.”

Based on the novel by Victor Hugo, “Les Misérables” features a book by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton, and an adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

“Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular” will be directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy. The creative team additionally includes design by Matt Kinley, costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland, and Paul Wills; lighting by Paule Constable and Warren Letton; sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo. The orchestra is conducted by Brian Eads.

The unforgettable score of “Les Misérables” includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House,” and many more.

Emily Bautista will perform in Belfast, Glasgow, Sheffield, and Aberdeen runs. Éponine casting for Manchester and Newcastle performances will be announced at a later date.

Visit show’s official page for more information and tickets.