The Chicago White Sox will lower season ticket prices for the 2025 season by an average of 10%, the team revealed.

The team’s senior vice president Brooks Boyer noted that the team has been struggling through one of the worst seasons in baseball history, entering their game against the New York Yankees 22-92 with the second worst winning percentage in the modern era. Last season, Chicago finished 61-101 — their worst since 1970.

“We understand where all the ticket prices are — whether it’s season-ticket prices, secondary market,” Boyer said. “After looking at that, understanding where we are organizationally, we thought it was important that it’s something that we do for our season ticketholders who have been very loyal to us.”

Invoices for the 2025 MLB season went out last week, and the first payment deadline is September 30 for season ticket packages. Season ticket plans are available here.

“We try to stay away from a situation where, [the team is] bad? Flat. Good? Big jump. You never wanted to punish our season ticket-holders for having good seasons, and they have been very loyal to us,” Boyer said. “It’s always been small incremental increases or it’s been flat.”

Boyer noted that “there hasn’t been many seasons like this.”

“When you look at kind of the rolling two years of what’s been going on, it made sense to us,” Boyer said. “Looking at the analytics around this, it absolutely makes sense to lower the prices.”

The White Sox are set to take on the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, followed by four games versus the Tigers through Monday. Find various ticketing options to see the White Sox this season below:

