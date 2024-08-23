The hip-hop group De La Soul is stopping in New York City for a one-night gig in January 2025, and in an effort to “make the arts more accessible,” they’re launching the “pay what you can” initiative.

The gig is set to take place on January 17 at the Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall — marking their first show in the city in 16 months. While it is suggested on the venue’s website that fans pay $35 per ticket, there are options to pay more or less.

“Choose-What0You-Pay tickets are on sale now!” the Lincoln Center’s website reads. “With Choose-What-You-Pay ticketing, you decide what’s right for you. We offer a suggested ticket price, as well as options to pay more or less.”

The venue noted that the minimum ticket price is just $5.

Alongside the New York City gig, De La Soul is set to perform at a round of festivals across the West Coast and through Canada. They’re also slated to appear in the U.K., France, Belgium, and more European countries.

Last year, the group’s co-founder, David Jolicoeur (Trugoy the Dove), passed away at 54-years-old. Additionally, De La Soul made headlines in 2023 when their first six studio albums became available on streaming services.

Presale tickets to De La Soul’s New York City show will be available on September 5, followed by a general public sale on September 12. Find various ticketing options to see De La Soul at an upcoming show below:

De La Soul Tickets

De La Soul Tickets at De La Soul Official

De La Soul Tickets at StubHub

De La Soul Tickets at Vivid Seats

De La Soul Tickets at Ticket Club