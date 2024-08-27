Indie-rock star Hozier had to postpone two gigs this week amid ongoing vocal issues.

The “Too Sweet” singer took to social media to share that he would be unable to perform his planned shows in Billings, Montana on Tuesday and Casper, Wyoming on Wednesday.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for coming to a show during this run, and in particular those of you who have shown such kind support the last number of nights while I’ve struggled vocally getting over a recent virus,” Hozier said. “Although I’ve still really enjoyed getting to connect with you all from the stage, my voice just isn’t getting the chance it needs to recover properly.”

Hozier noted that while “it breaks my heart to do this,” the shows had to be postponed “to give my health and vocal chords every chance of recovery for the sake of the rest of the tour.”

No additional details were provided regarding Hozier’s condition. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored at the new dates. Those who wish to obtain a refund can reach out via point of purchase.

Hozier is currently on his “Unreal Unearth Tour,” which kicked-off in 2023 and was extended earlier this year for his most expansive headlining venture in North America to-date. He is touring in-support of his 2023 record Unreal Unearth, which features the chart-topping single “Too Sweet.” The record follows 2019’s Wasteland, Baby! and his 2014 self-titled debut, which rose to fame with the track “Take Me to Church.”

Find Hozier’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Hozier | Unreal Unearth Tour 2024

Tue Aug 27 – Billings, MT | First Interstate Arena — POSTPONED

Wed Aug 28 – Casper, WY | Ford Wyoming Center — POSTPONED

Fri Aug 30 – Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 31 – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 03 – Boise, ID | Ford Idaho Center

Wed Sep 04 – Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Fri Sep 06 – George, WA | Gorge Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 07 – Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amp

Sat Sep 14 – San Diego, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum