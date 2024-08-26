In This Moment has officially announced their “Godmode Tour Part 2,” slated to take place across North America this fall. The tour is set to feature multiple supporting acts, including Kim Dracula, Nathan James, and Mike’s Dead.

“Godmode Tour Part 2” is slated to kick off on November 8 in Asheville, NC, at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium. From there, the band will make stops in various cities such as Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Columbus, and Toronto before their final performance on December 7 in Manchester at SNHU Arena.

The announcement of the “Godmode Tour Part 2” follows In This Moment’s current summer schedule, which they are co-headlining with Ice Nine Kills. The summer run started earlier this month and is set to make stops in Salt Lake City, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Denver before wrapping up on September 14 in Worcester at the Palladium.

Additionally, In This Moment is expected to perform at the Louder Than Life festival on September 27 in Louisville. The band’s extensive touring is in support of their latest album, Godmode, which was released on October 27, 2023.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

In This Moment Tour Dates

08/27 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center *

08/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great SaltAir *

08/30 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest *

08/31 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds *

09/03 – Sacramento, CA @ The Backyard *

09/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

09/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas *

09/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

09/09 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE *

09/10 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory *

09/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

09/14 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium *

09/27 – Louder Than Life Festival @ Louisville, KY

09/28 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

11/08 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium ^

11/09 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center ^

11/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall ^

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^

11/13 – Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues ^

11/15 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium ^

11/16 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^

11/17 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Pavilion ^

11/19 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre ^

11/20 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt ^

11/22 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom ^

11/23 – Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock Live Rockford ^

11/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club ^

11/26 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

11/27 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana ^

11/30 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba LIVE! ^

12/01 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum ^

12/03 – Toronto, ON @ History ^

12/05 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora ^

12/06 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena ^

12/07 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena ^

* = w/ Avatar and TX2

^ = w/ Kim Dracula, Nathan James, and Mike’s Dead

# = w/ Evanescence and Halestorm