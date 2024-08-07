Jack Black called-off upcoming performances on Tenacious D’s “The Spicy Meatball Tour” after bandmate Kyle Gass made a controversial comment regarding former president Donald Trump. Now, Black has assured fans that this isn’t the last time they’ll see the comedy-rock duo take the stage.

While performing in Sydney last month, which happened to fall on Gass’ 64th birthday. Black asked Gass to “make a wish” and blow out candles on a birthday cake. Gass responded: “Don’t miss Trump next time.” The comment was made just hours after the former president was grazed by a bullet in an apparent assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Following the show, Jack took to Instagram to condone Gass’ comments and announce the cancellation of the remainder of the tour.

This week, Variety caught-up with Black during a red carpet premiere of “Borderlands.”

“We need to take a break,” Black said when asked about the band’s status. “Everybody needs a break sometime. And we’ll be back.”

Black was also asked if he had spoken to Gass following the cancellation of the tour.

“Yeah, we’re friends,” Black said. “That hasn’t changed. These things take time sometimes…And we’ll be back when it feels right.”

Additionally, Black pointed to the magical guitar pick he was wearing from the band’s 2006 film, “Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny.”

“I love Tenacious D,” Black continued. “It’s probably my favorite job, if you can call it that.”

Following news of the cancellation, Gass apologized on Instagram, noting that “the line I improvised Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake.”

“I don’t condone violence in any kind, in any form, against anyone,” Gass continued. “What happened was a tragedy and I’m incredible sorry for my severe lack of judgement.”

The Instagram post has since been deleted.

Tenacious D’s “Spicy Meatball Tour” crossed the U.S. and Europe and was set to hit major cities in Australia and New Zealand last month before returning to the states for a round of gigs in October. They last released Post-Apocalypto in 2018, followed by singles “Time Warp” and “Video Games.” It was the band’s first release since 2012’s Rize of the Fenix and their 2006 breakthrough The Pick of Destiny.

The pair have been very forward with their political stance in the past; in 2020, Tenacious D planned a tour of the “swing states” ahead of the presidential election, dubbed “The Purple Nurple Tour – Twisting Hard to the Left!” as a part of the 46 for 46 series. The series aimed to promote “voter registration and overall civic action through music.”

“Donald Trump has proven to be the most divisive, corrupt and dangerous President in the modern history of this country, and we simply cannot stand for another four years of this administration,” the pair said ahead of the trek, noting that “now is the time to elect a REAL leader.”