Max Wolf Friedlich’s highly acclaimed play “Job,” which is currently running at Broadway’s Hayes Theater, has extended its engagement. Beginning performances on July 15 with an original closing date set for September 29, the psychological thriller will now play until October 27.

The 80-minute two-person drama centers around Jane, an employee at a big tech company, who is on leave of absence due to a viral video she becomes the subject of. She starts seeing a crisis therapist to return to her job.

“Job zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders, and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most,” a press release notes.

The original production of the play premiered Off-Broadway in September 2023 with tickets quickly sold out, and the performances were extended for an additional three weeks.

Earlier this year, it made its return to the Off-Broadway stage for an encore performance at The Connelly Theater before finally heading to the Great White Way this summer, with Tony nominee Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon reprising in their roles of Loyd, the therapist, and Jane, the employee, respectively.

Director Michael Herwitz is joined by scenic designer Scott Penner, costume designer Michelle J. Li, lighting designer Mextly Couzin, and sound designer Cody Spencer in the creative team. Original music belongs to Devonté Hynes, while Rachel A. Zucker serves as production stage manager, with Hannah Getts as dramaturg. Additional casting is by The Telsey Office’s Will Cantler.

The provocative dark comedy was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Award for playwright Max Wolf Friedlich.

Ticket purchasing options for “Job” are available below:

