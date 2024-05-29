The critically acclaimed psychological thriller “Job,” written by Max Wolf Friedlich, is slated to transfer to Broadway this summer.

The transfer follows a successful Off-Broadway run at the SoHo Playhouse in the fall of 2023 and the Connelly Theatre this past winter. Production is set to begin previews on July 15 at the Hayes Theater, with an official opening night slated for July 30. The limited engagement will run through September 29, featuring its original cast.

Headlining the cast are Tony nominee Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon, who will reprise their roles under the direction of Michael Herwitz. Friedman is set to portray Loyd, a crisis therapist. Lemmon is slated to star as Jane, an employee at a major tech company who finds herself in a professional and personal crisis after becoming the subject of a viral video.

The Broadway production of “Job” will transfer with the same creative team that brought the play to life Off-Broadway. Scott Penner will handle scenic design, Michelle J. Li will oversee costume design, Mextly Couzin will be in charge of lighting design, and Cody Spencer will design the sound.

The production’s behind-the-scenes talent includes Rachel A. Zucker as the production stage manager and ShowTown Theatricals/Samuel Dallas as the general manager. “Job” is produced by Hannah Getts, Alex Levy, Craig Balsam, and P3 Productions.

“Job” has already garnered significant recognition, being nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Award. Tickets for “Job” are available at JobthePlay.com.