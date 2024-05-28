Off-Broadway’s rock musical “The Lonely Few” extended its run on for a week. Originally slated to close on June 2, the show will now run through June 9 at Manhattan Class Company’s (MCC) Newman Mills Theater.

Telling a queer love story between two musicians, the new musical premiered on April 27, with an opening on May 20. It features a book by Rachel Bonds, and music & lyrics by Zoe Sarnak. Trip Cullman and Ellenore Scott helm the direction of the show.

Lauren Patten — Tony Award-winning actress for her performance in “Jagged Little Pill” — portrays Lila, who plays at a local bar with her band in her small Kentucky town. Taylor Iman Jones stars as Amy, an established musician who gives the band a chance to join her on tour. The two women instantly get attracted to each other, but an unfortunate series of circumstances led Lila to go back home.

The creative team for “The Lonely Few” includes scenic designer Sibyl Wickersheimer, costume designer Samantha C. Jones, lighting designer Adam Honoré, sound designers Jonathan Deans and Mike Tracey, orchestrators Zoe Sarnak and Bryan Perri, and arrangements by Sarnak. Perri is the music supervisor, Myrna Conn is the music director, and Tomoko Akaboshi is the music coordinator.

Rounding up the casting are Damon Daunno, Peter Mark Kendall, Helen J. Shen, and Thomas Silcott. Billy Cohen, Christine Dwyer, DeWitt Fleming Jr, Taloria Merricks, and Rose Van Dyne serve as understudies.

“The Lonely Few” is supported by the Gary Platt Initiative for New Musicals at MCC Theater and the Burton A. Zipser and Sandra D. Zipser Foundation.

Visit MCC Theater’s official website for more information and “The Lonely Few” tickets.