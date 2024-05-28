John Stamos is hitting the road with The Beach Boys this summer. The actor and musician will perform with the band on select dates of their Endless Summer Gold 2024 tour, commemorating the 50th anniversary of their classic album “Endless Summer.”

Stamos has a long-standing relationship with the band, having first performed with them on July 4, 1985. This summer, he will join them from May 30 to June 20, July 5 to July 7, and August 30 to September 1, performing at various venues across the United States.

“I believe their songs have been patiently waiting for this moment, perfectly timed to uplift spirits, especially when needed the most,” Stamos said in a statement. “I’m humbled that I get to be part of something truly special, something bigger than ourselves.”

| RELATED: The Beach Boys Announce ‘Endless Summer Gold’ Tour Dates |

He continued, emphasizing the impact of The Beach Boys’ music: “You must see The Beach Boys ASAP! It’s an unforgettable opportunity to remind everyone of the massive power music holds to heal and unite. Together, they continue to captivate audiences, honoring the timeless appeal of America’s Band, The Beach Boys.”

In addition to the tour, an all-new documentary on the band, titled “The Beach Boys,” is set to be available to stream on Disney+ starting May 24. The documentary will offer an in-depth look at the band’s history and influence.

A complete list of Endless Summer Gold 2024 tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Endless Summer Gold Tour Dates

05/30 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

05/31 – Utica, NY @ Stanley Theatre

06/01 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

06/02 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap – Filene Center

06/20 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ Alabama Theatre

06/22 – Wildwood, NJ @ Barefoot Country Music Fest

06/23 – Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House

06/27 – Easton, PA @ State Theatre Center for the Arts

06/28 – Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater

06/29 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

07/01 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

07/02 – Youngstown, OH @ The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

07/05 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

07/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

07/09 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater

07/10 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater

07/11 – Green Bay, WI @ Capital Credit Union Park

07/12 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

07/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

07/16 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

08/02 – Sidney, ME @ Snow Pond Center for the Arts

08/05 – Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier

08/06 – Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier

08/08 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/14 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion

08/15 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

08/16 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunset Amphitheater

08/17 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

08/22 – Boise, ID @ Western Idaho Fair – Western Idaho Fairgrounds

08/24 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/25 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

08/27 – Redding, CA @ Reding Civic Auditorium

08/28 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center – Joan and Sanford weill Hall @ Lawn

08/29 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/20 – Bloomsburg, PA @ Bloomsburg Fair

09/21 – Wheeling, WV @ Capitol Theatre

09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

09/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/30 – Malt Shop Memories Cruise