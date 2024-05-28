John Stamos is hitting the road with The Beach Boys this summer. The actor and musician will perform with the band on select dates of their Endless Summer Gold 2024 tour, commemorating the 50th anniversary of their classic album “Endless Summer.”
Stamos has a long-standing relationship with the band, having first performed with them on July 4, 1985. This summer, he will join them from May 30 to June 20, July 5 to July 7, and August 30 to September 1, performing at various venues across the United States.
“I believe their songs have been patiently waiting for this moment, perfectly timed to uplift spirits, especially when needed the most,” Stamos said in a statement. “I’m humbled that I get to be part of something truly special, something bigger than ourselves.”
He continued, emphasizing the impact of The Beach Boys’ music: “You must see The Beach Boys ASAP! It’s an unforgettable opportunity to remind everyone of the massive power music holds to heal and unite. Together, they continue to captivate audiences, honoring the timeless appeal of America’s Band, The Beach Boys.”
In addition to the tour, an all-new documentary on the band, titled “The Beach Boys,” is set to be available to stream on Disney+ starting May 24. The documentary will offer an in-depth look at the band’s history and influence.
A complete list of Endless Summer Gold 2024 tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Endless Summer Gold Tour Dates
05/30 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre
05/31 – Utica, NY @ Stanley Theatre
06/01 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
06/02 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap – Filene Center
06/20 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ Alabama Theatre
06/22 – Wildwood, NJ @ Barefoot Country Music Fest
06/23 – Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House
06/27 – Easton, PA @ State Theatre Center for the Arts
06/28 – Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater
06/29 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre
07/01 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion
07/02 – Youngstown, OH @ The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
07/05 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
07/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
07/09 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater
07/10 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater
07/11 – Green Bay, WI @ Capital Credit Union Park
07/12 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre
07/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
07/16 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
08/02 – Sidney, ME @ Snow Pond Center for the Arts
08/05 – Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier
08/06 – Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier
08/08 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/14 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion
08/15 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
08/16 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunset Amphitheater
08/17 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
08/22 – Boise, ID @ Western Idaho Fair – Western Idaho Fairgrounds
08/24 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08/25 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
08/27 – Redding, CA @ Reding Civic Auditorium
08/28 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center – Joan and Sanford weill Hall @ Lawn
08/29 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/20 – Bloomsburg, PA @ Bloomsburg Fair
09/21 – Wheeling, WV @ Capitol Theatre
09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
09/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/30 – Malt Shop Memories Cruise