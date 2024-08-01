Another artist on Top Dog Entertainment’s roster had their concert scrapped in Toronto, and while the cancellation is pointed at the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, entertainment giant Live Nation remains quiet.

R&B singer SiR was slated to perform at Toronto’s History on July 30 as a part of his “Life Is Good” tour, but the morning of the show, he took to social media to share that the gig was cancelled by the venue. The 2,500-capacity venue is owned by Live Nation in collaboration with Drake.

So sorry to my Toronto fans. The show has been cancelled. We’re working on rescheduling for a later date. — SiR (@inglewoodSiR) July 30, 2024

This marks the second time an artist associated with Lamar had their show called-off by the venue last minute; last month, ScHoolboy Q’s sold-out gig was cancelled at the History. The gig was set to kick-off his “Blue Lips Weekend” tour, however, a night before the show, ScHoolboy said the venue cancelled his show, writing in a post on X, “Canadian police don’t want nobody from TDE performing.”

Both SiR and ScHoolboy are signed with the Los Angeles-based record label — known for amplifying Lamar’s career.

Stephanie Sayer, a spokesperson for Toronto police, told Canada’s The Globe and Mail that “the decision to cancel these events was made solely by the venue, not the Toronto Police Service.”

“While we collaborate with event organizers to ensure that all necessary security measures are in place, security around these events is managed by the venue,” she told the publication.

Neither Live Nation nor History have commented on the cancellations, but both fans and artists are speculating that the shows were called-off because of Drake’s association with both the City of Toronto and History.

HAHAHAHAHAHHAAHHAHAA TAKE YO ASS HOME BOY.. SING ON THE BUS ITS OVA WIT 🫵🏾🫵🏾🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/qcYXqpe3V1 — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 30, 2024

Drake and Lamar’s relationship has been tumultuous for years, however, everything was amplified this year when Drake released the diss track “Push Ups,” mocking Lamar’s small stature and his deal with TDE, followed by “Taylor Made Freestyle” — which was scrubbed from his social media after he used A.I. vocals to rap in the voice of the late Tupac.

Lamar struck back with the six-minute long seething diss track “Euphoria,” followed quickly by “6:16 in LA.” Drake responded with “Family Matters,” which led to Lamar’s “Meet the Grahams” and “Not Like Us.” The last track dropped in the battle is Drake’s “The Heart Pt. 6.” Meanwhile, Lamar released a music video for “Not Like Us,” and the track earned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.