Taylor Swift fans are confused after their seats at London’s Wembley Stadium were moved just days before the five-night run.

Swift is set to take over Wembley Stadium from Thursday, August 15 through Saturday, August 17 and August 19 through 20, with an estimated 500,000 people expected to attend. However, just a week before the concerts are slated to begin, a number of ticketholders received word that their seats are being moved to a different part of the stadium. Several fans took to social media to note that they’ve been moved 40 or 50 seats back — while some had their seats moved to entirely different sections.

Others spoke up in the comment section, with one fan noting, “we got moved from row 4 to 38 in a worse section.” Another chimed-in, writing, “I got the exact same mail and was also moved from row 5 to 27, I’m raging.”

Has anybody else had their Taylor Swift seats for Wembley changed since booking? On the lower level (green). We are being told by @AXS_UK this is due to production changes. concerned if this was sold out, are they double booking seats!? #taylorswiftwembley #TaylorSwiftErasTour pic.twitter.com/7RRBlGFoFc — Amy Dunbabin (@amydunbabin) August 9, 2024

did ticketmaster change anyone else’s seats for taylor swift on friday??? not the worst thing ever but my heart did drop a bit — caitlin (taylors version) 🫶 (@swiftiekarma) August 9, 2024

Ya this just happened to me. I was row 5 lower bowl but they changed me to row 37😔😔😔😔😔 — Jolie (@Jolie51418532) August 9, 2024

While many speculated that the seat changes were due to Swift’s cancelled gigs in Vienna amid a planned terrorist attack, Wembley Stadium told TMZ that this is not the case. The venue said that seats were changed due to sightlines, as some fans had obstructed views from the seats they originally purchased.

Ticketmaster told the publication that the decision to switch certain seats lies with the promoter, AEG.

“The direction we got from the promoter AEG was that certain seats had views impacted by the production (which they realized during June shows) so they were moving impacted fans,” Ticketmaster told TMZ. “While we help communicate these changes, the decisions are made by the promoter.”

Following last week’s cancellations, where the main suspect in the planned terrorist attack had reportedly planned to kill “as many people as possible,” fans have been worried about Swift’s London shows. However, London police are denying that the alleged terror plot will impact the shows at Wembley. According to PEOPLE, the Metropolitan Police Service said that there’s “noting to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London,” and the city hosts “a significant number of very high profile events each year.”