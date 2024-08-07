Three of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour gigs in Austria have been canceled following news of a planned terrorist attack.

The global pop superstar was set to take over Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium From Thursday through Saturday, however, government officials revealed that two men had been arrested in connection to an alleged planned terrorist attack.

Promoter Barracuda Music shared the news Wednesday.

”With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium,” the promoter said, “we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

All tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days, the promoter said. No rescheduled dates have been announced.

The two suspects were ‘radicalized by the internet,’ General Director for Public Security in Austria, Franz Ruf, confirmed.

Officials said a 19-year-old Austrian citizen was arrested in Ternitz in the province of Lower Austria, while a second arrest was made in Vienna. It is understood the 19-year-old had made ‘an oath of allegiance’ to the Islamic State at the start of last month. According to CNN, the men had “concrete preparatory measures” for a terrorist attack after police suspected explosives were stored at the home of the suspect in Ternitz.

Across the three days, 65,000 Swifties were expected to attend, with another 22,000 expected to listen from outside of the stadium.

This is a developing story. Stay with TicketNews for updates.