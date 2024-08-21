The T.J. Martell Foundation is gearing up for its 49th annual New York Honors Gala. The event is set to take place at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 17 with performances by country artists Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and ERNEST.

The event will also recognize a significant figure in the music industry, Seth England, who will be honored with the Lifetime Music Industry Award.

The foundation, known for its dedication to cancer research, is celebrating England’s, a partner and CEO at Big Loud, efforts and his impact on both the music world and the foundation’s critical work.

Steve Gawley, Executive Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs and Business Development at Republic Corps, and Chairman-Elect of the Board of Trustees for the T.J. Martell Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s event.

“We are thrilled to be honoring our distinguished music industry colleague and dear friend Seth England with this year’s Lifetime Music Industry Award to commemorate his deep commitment to the foundation,” Gawley said. “We are proud to shine a spotlight on Seth’s dedicated efforts towards our cancer research as well as his pioneering work in the music world, and look forward to celebrating Seth and his achievements with an exhilarating night of music.”

His contributions extend beyond music, as he has been an active supporter of the T.J. Martell Foundation, helping to advance its mission to fund cancer research. England’s involvement with the Recording Academy, CMA, and ACM further cements his reputation as a key figure in the industry.

John Esposito, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the T.J. Martell Foundation, also emphasized the importance of the event in the broader context of the foundation’s ongoing efforts.

“As a longstanding proud member of the music industry, I am grateful to see the unwavering dedication and generosity that our music peers put forth to help propel this vital cancer research,” Esposito stated.

“As we look ahead towards what will be the foundation’s 50th anniversary, this year’s gala is a great reminder of how far we have come as a foundation and how much further we still need to go in the fight against cancer.”