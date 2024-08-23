Polo G, the multi-platinum rapper, has announced his nationwide fall trek, “The Hood Poet Tour 2024.” Set to offer support on all dates are VonOff1700, along with Scorey and TwoTiime. In addition, Skylar Blatt and Diany Dior are set to make appearances on select dates.

The tour is slated to span 26 cities across North America, kicking off on October 24 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver. From there, the rapper is scheduled to visit cities such as Chicago, New York, Providence, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Atlanta, Dallas, and San Diego before wrapping up on November 29 in Los Angeles at The Wiltern.

“I’ve always put my heart into my music, and now I’m bringing that energy to the stage,” Polo G said. “This tour is for the fans who’ve been with me since day one and for everyone who’s been part of this journey. I can’t wait to share this experience with y’all.”

Ticket sales for The Hood Poet Tour are set to begin with various pre-sales starting on Wednesday, August 21. The general is scheduled to begin on Friday, August 23, at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Polo G Ticket Links

Polo G tickets at MEGAseats

Polo G tickets at polocapalot.com

Polo G tickets at StubHub

Polo G tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Polo G tickets at Vivid Seats

The Hood Poet Tour Dates

Thu Oct 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium ^

Sun Oct 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater Minneapolis ^

Tue Oct 29 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre^

Wed Oct 30 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant^

Fri Nov 1 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom^

Sat Nov 2 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom^

Sun Nov 3 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe^

Mon Nov 4 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit^

Tue Nov 5 – Toronto, ON – REBEL^

Thu Nov 7 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square !

Fri Nov 8 – Hartford, CT – The Webster !

Sat Nov 9 – Providence, RI – The Strand Ballroom !

Sun Nov 10 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater !

Mon Nov 11 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston !

Wed Nov 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia !

Thu Nov 14 – Washington, DC – Echostage !

Fri Nov 15 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz !

Sat Nov 16 – Atlanta, GA– The Eastern !

Mon Nov 18 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte !

Wed Nov 20 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans @

Thu Nov 21 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center @

Fri Nov 22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater @

Sat Nov 23 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom @

Tue Nov 26 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego ^

Wed Nov 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Midway ^

Fri Nov 29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern ^

^ With Support From VonOff1700, Skylar Blatt, Scorey, and TwoTiime

! With Support From VonOff1700, Diany Dior, Scorey and TwoTiime

@ With Support From VonOff1700, Scorey and TwoTiime