Shawn Mendes is set to celebrate the release of his forthcoming album with a brief run of intimate shows, spanning from August 8 to October 24.

The Canadian singer-songwriter announced a series of limited “Friends and Family” concerts, which will take place in select cities where the album was recorded. The new album, Shawn, is slated to be released on October 18 and is dubbed the “most musically intimate and lyrically honest work to date,” a press release said.

In a message shared on social media, Mendes expressed his excitement for these intimate shows, noting that he

“wanted the first shows back to be special & to play this album for you live in the places we recorded it.”

“I’ve never played an album top to bottom before but it’s already one of my favorite shows I’ve ever rehearsed,” Mendes said. “I love you guys, the band and I can’t wait to see you!”

Mendes is set to kick-off his Friends and Family shows in Woodstock, New York on August 8 at the Bearsville Theater. From there, the “Treat You Better” singer is slated to make stops in London, Rio De Janeiro, Nashville, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles before his final performance on October 24 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle.

Additionally, Mendes is scheduled to perform at the Corona Capital 2024 Festival in Ciudad de México on November 15. A complete list of Friends & Family shows and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

August 8 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

August 13 – London, UK – Theatre Royal Drury Lane

October 14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

October 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

October 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

October 24 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

November 15 – Ciudad de México – Corona Capital 2024