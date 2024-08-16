Spencer Sutherland is getting ready for his 2025 headlining tour.
The North American leg of the tour is slated to begin on February 23 in Phoenix at The Van Buren. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Austin, Dallas, Kansas City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, New York, and Denver before his final performance in Santa Ana on April 8 at the Constellation Room.
The news of his tour follows the announcement of his sophomore album, The Drama, which is slated for release on October 4.
In discussing The Drama, Sutherland expressed his vision for the album, noting, “The Drama is what I like to call Opera Pop Rock.”
“The rock n roll drive mixed with glamourized over-the-top lyrics makes you feel confident,” Sutherland said. “If you were watching a movie of your life, wouldn’t you want to laugh and cry? What’s life without a little drama?”
Before beginning his North American gigs, Sutherland is set to perform in the EU and UK in cities such as Madrid, Rome, Vienna, Belin, Paris, and London.
The official ticket sale begins on Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Spencer Sutherland Tickets
Spencer Sutherland tickets at MEGAseats
Spencer Sutherland tickets at spencersutherland.com
Spencer Sutherland tickets at StubHub
Spencer Sutherland tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Spencer Sutherland tickets at Vivid Seats
Spencer Sutherland Tour Dates
EU/UK Dates
Sun, Jan 26th: Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick
Tues, Jan 28th: Rome, IT @ Teatro Studio Borgna
Wed, Jan 29th: Milano, IT @ Arca Milano
Fri, Jan 31st: Vienna, AT @ Chelsea
Sat, Feb 1st: Warszawa, PL @ Klub Hydrozagadka
Tues, Feb 4th: Berlin, DE @ Privatclub
Wed, Feb 5th: Frankfurt, DE @ Nachtleben
Fri, Feb 7th: Koln, DE @ Helios 37
Sat, Feb 8th: Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
Tues, Feb 11th: Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles
Wed, Feb 12th: London, UK @ Colours Hoxton
Thurs, Feb 13th: Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
North American Dates
Sun, Feb 23rd: Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Tues, Feb 25th: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
Wed, Feb 26th: El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
Fri, Feb 28th: Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Sat, Mar 1st: Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Sun, Mar 2nd: Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston
Wed, Mar 5th: Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
Fri, Mar 7th: Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre
Sat, Mar 8th: St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Tues, Mar 11th: Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
Wed, Mar 12th: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Fri, Mar 14th: Nashville, TN @ Basement East
Sat, Mar 15h: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Mon, Mar 17th: Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Wed, Mar 19th: Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Thurs, Mar 20th: Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry at The Fillmore
Sat, Mar 22nd: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Sun, Mar 23rd: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Wed, Mar 26th: Toronto, CA @ The Opera House
Thurs, Mar 27th: Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
Sat, Mar 29th: Denver, CO @ Summit
Tues, Apr 1st: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Thurs, Apr 3rd: San Francisco, CA @ The FIllmore
Fri, Apr 4th: Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Sat, Apr 5th: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
Tues, Apr 8th: Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room