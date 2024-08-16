Spencer Sutherland is getting ready for his 2025 headlining tour.

The North American leg of the tour is slated to begin on February 23 in Phoenix at The Van Buren. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Austin, Dallas, Kansas City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, New York, and Denver before his final performance in Santa Ana on April 8 at the Constellation Room.

The news of his tour follows the announcement of his sophomore album, The Drama, which is slated for release on October 4.

In discussing The Drama, Sutherland expressed his vision for the album, noting, “The Drama is what I like to call Opera Pop Rock.”

“The rock n roll drive mixed with glamourized over-the-top lyrics makes you feel confident,” Sutherland said. “If you were watching a movie of your life, wouldn’t you want to laugh and cry? What’s life without a little drama?”

Before beginning his North American gigs, Sutherland is set to perform in the EU and UK in cities such as Madrid, Rome, Vienna, Belin, Paris, and London.

The official ticket sale begins on Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Spencer Sutherland Tour Dates

EU/UK Dates

Sun, Jan 26th: Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick

Tues, Jan 28th: Rome, IT @ Teatro Studio Borgna

Wed, Jan 29th: Milano, IT @ Arca Milano

Fri, Jan 31st: Vienna, AT @ Chelsea

Sat, Feb 1st: Warszawa, PL @ Klub Hydrozagadka

Tues, Feb 4th: Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

Wed, Feb 5th: Frankfurt, DE @ Nachtleben

Fri, Feb 7th: Koln, DE @ Helios 37

Sat, Feb 8th: Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

Tues, Feb 11th: Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles

Wed, Feb 12th: London, UK @ Colours Hoxton

Thurs, Feb 13th: Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

North American Dates

Sun, Feb 23rd: Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Tues, Feb 25th: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

Wed, Feb 26th: El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Fri, Feb 28th: Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Sat, Mar 1st: Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sun, Mar 2nd: Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston

Wed, Mar 5th: Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

Fri, Mar 7th: Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

Sat, Mar 8th: St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Tues, Mar 11th: Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Wed, Mar 12th: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Fri, Mar 14th: Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Sat, Mar 15h: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Mon, Mar 17th: Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Wed, Mar 19th: Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Thurs, Mar 20th: Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry at The Fillmore

Sat, Mar 22nd: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Sun, Mar 23rd: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Wed, Mar 26th: Toronto, CA @ The Opera House

Thurs, Mar 27th: Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

Sat, Mar 29th: Denver, CO @ Summit

Tues, Apr 1st: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Thurs, Apr 3rd: San Francisco, CA @ The FIllmore

Fri, Apr 4th: Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Sat, Apr 5th: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Tues, Apr 8th: Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room