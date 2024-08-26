The iconic R&B duo TLC had to cancel a pair of shows last-minute over the weekend as “T-Boz” became ill.

TLC was slated to perform at the New York State Fair in Syracuse on Friday, August 23, followed by a show at Connecticut’s Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Saturday, August 24, however, ahead of Friday’s set, “T-Boz” suddenly became sick. According to the duo, “T-Boz,” whose real name is Tionne Watkins, began to experience “sudden and severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps.”

The 54-year-old singer was quickly taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a “severe” abdominal blockage, the group said in a statement. While she stayed in the hospital for medical supervision, she was set to be released the next morning.

“Tionne deeply regrets having to cancel these shows and extends her sincere apologies to all her fans and the event promoters,” TLC said on Instagram. “The decision to cancel was made under the advisement of her physician, who required her to stay in the hospital overnight to undergo a CT scan to assess the severity of her condition.”

TLC went on to note that they are “committed to rescheduling the canceled shows and apologizes to all the fans, particularly those who traveled long distances to attend.”

No rescheduled dates have been announced at this time.

TLC will perform next at Highland Park in Illinois on August 31, followed by a gig at Treasure Island Casino in Minnesota on September 1. They’re also set to perform in Canada — playing Grey Eagle Event Centre in Tsuut’ina and the Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls — and Alabama, where they’ll headline South Star Music Festival.

The duo’s eponymous fifth studio album TLC dropped in 2017 — marking their first record since the death of their former member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. They’ve since been inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame and are ranked second behind the Supremes as the best-selling American girl group of all time.