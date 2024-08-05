WWE’s “Survivor Series” is heading to Vancouver, British Columbia for the first time this November.

“Survivor Series: WarGames” will take place on Saturday, November 30 at Rogers Arena. The wrestling event, produced annually since 1987, is the second longest-running pay-per-view event in history behind WrestleMania and is known as one of the company’s biggest events of the year alongside WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Money in the Bank.

To bring “Survivor Series” to the Canadian city, WWE has partnered with Destination Vancouver, a non-profit, member-based destination management organization. The news comes on the heels of WWE’s record-breaking Money In The Bank, which took over Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena in July, becoming the highest-grossing WWE arena event in Canada in the company’s history.

Fans can sign up for “Survivor Series: WarGames” presale opportunities here, while Priority Pass packages will be available soon via On Location. These packages include premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, and ringside photo opportunities.

This is the latest news from WWE; the company revealed last month that it’s preparing to bring four shows to Colorado and Pennsylvania this fall. First, NXT No Mercy and Monday Night RAW will take place on September 1 and 2, respectively, at Denver’s Ball Arena. Then, just in time for Halloween, WWE will take over Hershey’s GIANT Center for NXT Halloween Havoc on Sunday, October 27, followed by Monday Night RAW on October 28.

WWE also announced 15 new events as a part of its 2024 tour.

Find various ticketing options to this year’s “Survivor Series: WarGames” below:

