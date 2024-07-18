As summer is in full spring, WWE is preparing to bring four shows to Colorado and Pennsylvania this fall.

First, NXT No Mercy and Monday Night RAW will take place on September 1 and 2, respectively, at Denver’s Ball Arena. Then, just in time for Halloween, WWE will take over Hershey’s GIANT Center for NXT Halloween Havoc on Sunday, October 27, followed by Monday Night RAW on October 28.

NXT’s No Mercy and Halloween Havoc are set to feature the biggest superstars in action, including NXT Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, and NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan, Trick Williams, and more.

“We look forward to returning NXT to the road and delivering an unforgettable night of action to the amazing fan bases of Denver and Hershey, and for those watching at home,” WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, said in a statement.

Combo tickets for the upcoming NXT and Monday Night RAW events head on sale Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale opportunities are available here.

This follows news of WWE’s 15 newly-announced live events as a part of its 2024 tour. This includes shows in cities such as Brooklyn, Grand Rapids, Salt Lake City, Glendale, and Hartford before the final event on December 16 in Boston at TD Garden.

Find WWE various ticketing options below:

WWE Tickets

WWE Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

WWE Tickets at WWE Official Site

WWE Tickets at StubHub

WWE Tickets at Vivid Seats

WWE Tickets at Ticket Club