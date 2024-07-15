WWE has unveiled plans for 15 live events as part of its 2024 tour.
The WWE live events are set to begin on October 4 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. From there, live events will be featured in various cities such as Brooklyn, Grand Rapids, Salt Lake City, Glendale, and Hartford before the final event on December 16 in Boston at TD Garden.
| RELATED: John Cena Reveals Final WWE Appearances Ahead of Retirement |
Tickets for the live events are scheduled to go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Wrestling fans can also sign up for pre-sale opportunities through the WWE official website.
| RELATED: WWE Bad Blood Sets October Date in Atlanta |
In addition to the 15 live events, the WWE announced its Bad Blood set is scheduled to take place in Atlanta on October 5 at State Farm Arena. Additionally, this news comes after John Cena announced his retirement from the WWE. The professional wrestler is expected to make select appearances over the next year including Royal Rumble, and Elimination Chamber.
A complete list of WWE Live Events 2024 tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
WWE Live Events Tickets
WWE Live Events Tickets tickets at MEGAseats
WWE Live Events Tickets tickets at WWE.com
WWE Live Events Tickets tickets at StubHub
WWE Live Events Tickets tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
WWE Live Events Tickets tickets at Vivid Seats
WWE Live Events 2024 Dates
October 4 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 11 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
October 18 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
October 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
October 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
November 8 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
November 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
November 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
November 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
November 25 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
December 2 – Everett, WA – Angel of the Winds Arena
December 6 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
December 9 – Wichita, KN – INTRUST Bank Arena
December 13 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
December 16 – Boston, MA – TD Garden