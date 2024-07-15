WWE has unveiled plans for 15 live events as part of its 2024 tour.

The WWE live events are set to begin on October 4 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. From there, live events will be featured in various cities such as Brooklyn, Grand Rapids, Salt Lake City, Glendale, and Hartford before the final event on December 16 in Boston at TD Garden.

Tickets for the live events are scheduled to go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Wrestling fans can also sign up for pre-sale opportunities through the WWE official website.

In addition to the 15 live events, the WWE announced its Bad Blood set is scheduled to take place in Atlanta on October 5 at State Farm Arena. Additionally, this news comes after John Cena announced his retirement from the WWE. The professional wrestler is expected to make select appearances over the next year including Royal Rumble, and Elimination Chamber.

A complete list of WWE Live Events 2024 tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

WWE Live Events 2024 Dates

October 4 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 11 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 18 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

October 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

October 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

November 8 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

November 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

November 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

November 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

November 25 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

December 2 – Everett, WA – Angel of the Winds Arena

December 6 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

December 9 – Wichita, KN – INTRUST Bank Arena

December 13 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

December 16 – Boston, MA – TD Garden